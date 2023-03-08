Spring doesn't arrive until March 20, but it already feels like it in the Longview area.
Thursday through Saturday should continue that trend with pleasant afternoons and cool evenings, with a high today in the upper 70s and a low in the mid-50s.
Friday's high is expected around 70 with a low again in the mid-50s, while Saturday will warm up a bit with a high of 80 and a low in the mid-60s.
Rain in isn't forecast in the Longview area until late next week.
And even though spring is more than a week away, daylight saving time is here. That means you should set your clocks ahead one hour beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday.