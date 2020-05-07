As a freshman at Stephen F. Austin State University in 2016, Ann Hollas likely saved a life.
She didn’t know it until a little more than a month ago.
Hollas, a three-sport athlete at Spring Hill High School, signed to play volleyball at SFA and was working in a “Be The Match” tent, helping the National Marrow Donor Program register potential donors.
“Each year, there is a tent set up on campus by Be The Match, and typically they have athletes stand out there and run it for a week,” Hollas said. “I actually ran the tent, but I also signed up then. It was just a matter of putting down a little information and letting them do a cheek swab. That’s how they get your DNA and try to match you up as a potential donor.”
Hollas quickly forgot about cheek swabs and DNA and went about her business becoming one of SFA’s most decorated volleyball players — on and off the court — over the next four seasons.
She was the Southland Conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2016, becoming a starter in the middle of September and never relinquishing her spot. She earned academic honors in each of her four seasons for her work in the classroom, and on the court, she routinely finished at or near the top of the list in the conference in kills and assists.
Her biggest assist, however, came last week when she donated blood-forming cells for a bone marrow transplant for a 6-year-old boy with leukemia.
“When I got the first call, I had actually forgotten I had signed up,” Hollas said. “When I did it, I knew it was a great organization, but it was unexpected to get that first call. I was super excited that I could possibly be a donor.”
Hollas said the first call came a little more than a month ago, telling her she and four others were a potential match. She gave a blood sample at a local center in Nacogdoches, and three weeks later, received a call notifying her she was a match.
Two options are available to extract the marrow from a donor — one involves using a needle to draw marrow from the largest bone in the body, the hip bone, during a surgical procedure under general anesthesia.
The other process, which Hollas chose, is called a Peripheral Blood Stem Cell donation, a nonsurgical procedure done at a blood center or outpatient hospital facility that participates in PBSC collections for Be the Match.
For five days leading up to the PBSC donation, Hollas was given injections of a drug called filgrastim to increase the number of blood-forming cells (also called stem cells) in her bloodstream. On the day of her donation, her blood was removed through a needle in one arm and passed through a machine that collected only the blood-forming cells. The remaining blood was returned through a needle in the other arm.
“I was a little nervous about what the procedure held, but other than a little soreness, it wasn’t bad,” she said.
The payout, of course, is knowing she possibly saved the life of a child she hopes to meet someday.
“Right now, we can do anonymous communication only,” she said. “I sent him a letter through the program. I can’t tell him my name, and I don’t know his name. In nine months, if all goes well with him, we can reveal who we are and possibly meet.”
Until then, Hollas will move on to the next phase of her life, which also involves helping others.
She’ll finish her final schoolwork at SFA this week and already has been accepted into the University of North Texas Health Science Center Medical School in Fort Worth. She hasn’t decided on a specialty yet.
Hollas said her brother, Ben, also a standout athlete at Spring Hill and in college, is registered to possibly be a donor and has actually gotten the initial call — though he was later deemed not to be a perfect match in that particular case.
She urges anyone healthy enough to donate to consider checking out the Be The Match program.
“What I realized through all of this is things that don’t really take a lot of time, just a small part of your life, can make a huge difference and have a huge impact on someone else,” she said. “It’s not super invasive. It took a little time and there is a little pain and soreness involved, but it could possibly change that little boy’s life. So it’s so worth it.”
For information, go to bethematch.org .