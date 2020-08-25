Spring Hill and Hallsville ISDs have reported COVID-19 cases on various campuses.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said Tuesday that the district has three employees and two students out with with confirmed cases of coronavirus. He said one employee is set to return to work Wednesday after completing quarantine.
Guidry said there were no additional quarantines needed other than the people who who tested positive. The district is conducting cleaning and sanitization in compliance with state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Schools are required to notify families of students on a campus when someone at that school tests positive for COVID-19. Guidry said notifications were sent out for the high school and intermediate campuses for the staff members. The student cases were at the junior high and high school campuses.
Hallsville ISD notified parents Aug. 21 that the district had four confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the communication, North Elementary School had one case, while there were two at the junior high school and one at the high school.
The letter did not specify if the cases were related to students or staff and said the district would not be releasing the names or other identifying factors of those who tested positive.
The district also said no cases were linked to exposure on campus.