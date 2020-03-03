Bryce Wallace knows he wants to join the military after graduation. Keeping his future in mind, the senior at Spring Hill High School went to the polls for the first time Tuesday to vote for candidates with his best interests in mind, he said.
"I woke up today excited, because today was the first time I get to vote," he said. "One of the most aggravating things for me is when people are like, 'Well, my vote doesn’t matter; it’s just one vote.'"
Wallace said he was excited to have a say in the race.
Spring Hill High School government and economics teacher Jennifer White took her students who were old enough and registered to vote Tuesday to Spring Hill First Baptist Church to vote. White said she went every two hours and took four groups of students.
The Texas Tribune reported that in 2018 a record number of young voters turned out in midterm elections. According to the Tribune, voters younger than 30 nearly doubled their vote share compared with the 2014 midterms and came close to matching participation levels from the 2016 presidential election.
Students like Wallace show young voters are not apathetic and, in many cases, are actually engaged in politics.
"I’ve pretty much been interested in politics for a really long time," he said. "I’ve got a group of friends who have been keeping up with it, and we’ve been talking about it every day."
The Spring Hill student voters expressed a diverse set of interests in policies.
Wallace said he is following the candidate's views on climate change, gun control and the military.
One of his classmates, Grace Iltis, said she and her classmates are interested in college tuition and student loan issues.
"Those are directly affecting me," she said. "We have to apply for (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and loans, and I’m really interested in how college will be paid for."
Iltis also said she is keeping an eye on the health care debate.
"My mom works in the medical field, and she believes people should have access to health care," she said. "But there’s differences in policy, so I think that’s important."
Students in White's classes learned about policy, the candidates, current issues and followed politics closely.
While some people might have issues discussing politics, White said she is proud of how level-headed her students have been.
"You just have to pull it back and say, 'I don’t need emotions, I want justification. Back it up. Give me some policy that you agree with,'" she said. "So if you like this particular policy, that’s great. But what does that mean? What are the effects of it?"
Part of her discussions have included challenging her students to think and form their own opinions, White said.
"If you challenge them and you don’t just take their first response, they usually come up with some pretty good ideas," White said. "You just have to continue the conversation until they’ve actually analyzed it and not just spouting off what they’ve heard."
What matters to White is that her students make informed decisions they stand by, she said.
"I want them to think, and I want them to reach their own conclusions," White said. "I don’t want to tell them how to do it or what to do. I want them to figure out what they believe should happen and make that decision."