Even though Sping Hill High School teachers cannot see their students, each day, seniors are receiving a video message from their teachers to encourage them to finish their school year strong.
Senior English teacher Hayley Hales said Principal Rusty Robinett sent the first video message to seniors in the Remind 101 text app and encouraged the rest of the staff to do the same.
“In my class, we do a lot of growth mindset; we do journals every day, so we talk a lot about adversity, and we have to figure out a way to manage that,” she said. “So, in mine, I just told them that we inadvertently planned for this all year, in that life isn’t always fair but in times of adversity, we often see triumphs come out of that.”
Andrew Harbison, algebra teacher and volleyball coach, said he felt he needed to participate in the videos because the students got “the raw end of the deal.”
“A lot of things they were looking forward to, we’re not able to have, because of circumstances out of their control,” he said. “We’re just trying to teach them life lessons and tell them we want to honor them the best we can through these messages.”
While the videos do not change the situation, Harbison said, it helps the students know the teachers still care.
One student, Hope Haney, said the videos mean a lot to her, even if they are from a teacher she did not have.
“Today, the message was from Mr. (David) Fleming, and he showed us that he went to Spring Hill and where the campuses used to be, and it just shows us that things change, but he turned out fine,” she said. “He said, ‘This is my story, and now it’s time to go write yours,’ and that’s kind of what all of them are saying — that it’s time to go write the next chapter of our lives.”
While she misses her friends, Haney said she still is thinking of and misses her teachers.
“Spring Hill, it’s just so different, every single one of (the teachers), you can tell they care about you,” she said. “Just knowing they care and they’re supporting us and rooting for us and they’re going to keep up with us after graduation, just knowing that means a lot.”