Valedictorian Nicholas Vadasz
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Erika Tamassy and Dr. Andrew Vadasz
What organizations are you involved in? Band as Percussion Section Leader and Band Historian, UIL Math Science as Team Captain, TMSCA, Texas Citizen Bee, East Texas Symphonic Band, NHS, LMFA Student Board, and Texas Bank & Trust Student Board as Team Captain
What are your plans after high school? I will pursue a degree in neuroscience at Brown University to work towards my goal of one day being a physician.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mrs. Debby Bass; she treats every student like her own child and helps them succeed in any way she can. She bakes awesome cookies too.
What is your favorite high school memory? Marching in the San Antonio Alamodome at the UIL State Marching Band Contest Finals.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Becoming an All-State Musician (Thanks Mr. Lawler and Mr. Blanton!).
Salutatorian Madison Vaughn
Class Rank: 2
Parent’s Name: Brandy Pomeroy
What organizations are you involved in? Organizations involved include being the Drum Major for the SHHS Band Jr-Sr. year, NHS Vice President, and a member of the Texas Bank and Trust Student Board.
What are your plans after high school? I plan on attending the University of Arkansas as a part of the Honors Program majoring in Business and Economics.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher from high school would have to be Mr. Kiser because of his wit, charisma, and ability to teach us about life along with marching band.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite high school memory would be the moment the SHHS Band made it to the state finals for the first time in history at the UIL SMBC in 2016.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment in high school would have to be leading the band as Drum Major to inspire and guide others.