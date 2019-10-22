The Spring Hill ISD baseball and softball teams are getting batting cages.
School board trustees approved a roughly $42,000 purchase for the cages at Monday night's school board meeting.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the district committed about $1 million to baseball/softball complex project, and the funds are available.
Guidry previously said the batting cages were not in the original project plan, but now that the project is almost complete, the district has money available to fund them.
The complex will be ready for the baseball/softball season in spring, he said. The district still needs to plant trees and shrubbery and get the certification of occupancy from the city.
Trustees also approved the hiring of a third-grade teacher after the district had a vacancy in the classroom earlier in the semester, Guidry said.
Instead of using a substitute until a replacement was hired, he said the literacy coach filled in to teach third grade.
Guidry said the students went about five to six weeks with the literacy coach and that she will help the new teacher transition into the classroom, so the students can adjust to the change.