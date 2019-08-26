The Spring Hill ISD board of trustees approved a teacher pay scale at its Monday meeting that tops out at 30 years and a $60,000 base salary.
The 30-year scale is tied for the highest-level scale in the Longview area with White Oak ISD.
Longview ISD’s salary scale goes to 20 years, but the district’s 2019-20 budget has not been approved. The Pine Tree ISD and Kilgore ISD salary scales go to 27 years, and Hallsville ISD goes to 25 years.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the top of the pay scale increased by $8,400. The average teacher salary increase is $5,700, or 13.1%, when bonuses are added in.
A first-year teacher in the district now will make $37,158, a $3,158 increase from the 2018-19 budget.
Board president Mark White said the new salary scale will help the district be competitive.
“We have so many districts within a 30-mile radius of us, that we’re not only competing within our city but within the area,” he said. “We offer a great environment. We feel like this is the best district in Texas, but at the end of the day, love doesn’t pay all the bills, and you’d still like to be compensated.”
Those bonuses include an additional $750 stipend in May and $200 in cafeteria funds a year.
The salary raises are mandated by House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, passed in the 86th legislative session that ended in May.
The bill increased funds to school districts but mandated they spend part of the funds on salary increases and lower the tax rate. Trustees approved a tax rate of $1.57 per $100 of valuation.
The maintenance and operations rate is lowered from $1.17 to $1.0683, and the interest and sinking rate remains at 50 cents.
The new tax rate means a $1,570 tax bill on a $100,000 home, with no exemptions claimed.
Trustees on Monday approved a $25.5 million budget.
The new budget is about a $5.5 million increase from 2018-19.
In other business, the board approved about $40,000 in band instrument purchases.