An assistant band director at Spring Hill ISD has died following a reported battle with COVID-19.
Students were told Thursday night that Ryan Burns had died, according to Band Director Michael Moody.
“It is with a heavy heart this morning that our students are dealing with the loss of one on their beloved directors,” Moody wrote Friday in a post in the Spring Hill Band Students and Parents Facebook group.
News-Journal news partner CBS19 reported that Burns died “following a battle with COVID-19.”
Counslors, parents and directors were set to be available Friday for students struggling with the loss of Burns.
“I had the privilege to hire Mr. Burns and work with him for 14 months,” Moody said in the post. “He was very intelligent, dedicated and loved teaching at Spring Hill!! We are all going to miss him dearly!!!! We closed with a group prayer last night that was very heart warming. Rest In Peace Mr. Burns!!!!!”
Moody said camp for band students would continue with its schedule while being mindful of students’ needs. The marching season, he said, would be dedicated to Burns.
Arrangements for services were pending, he said.