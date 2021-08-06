Spring Hill ISD is mourning the loss of an assistant band director who died this week.
Students were told Thursday night that Ryan Burns had died, according to Band Director Michael Moody.
“It is with a heavy heart this morning that our students are dealing with the loss of one on their beloved directors,” Moody wrote Friday in a since-deleted post in the Spring Hill Band Students and Parents Facebook group.
Counselors, parents and directors were set to be available Friday for students struggling with the loss of Burns.
“I had the privilege to hire Mr. Burns and work with him for 14 months,” Moody said in the post. “He was very intelligent, dedicated and loved teaching at Spring Hill!! We are all going to miss him dearly!!!! We closed with a group prayer last night that was very heart warming. Rest In Peace Mr. Burns!!!!!”
Moody said camp for band students would continue with its schedule while being mindful of students’ needs. The marching season, he said, would be dedicated to Burns.
"On behalf of the Spring Hill Independent School District and the Board of Trustees, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Ryan Burns, Assistant Band Director/Percussion Director for the Blue Brigade," said Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Sarah Robinson. "The District is currently providing school counselors to support Spring Hill band students and coworkers during this extremely sad time. We appreciate your understanding as we honor the family’s request for privacy."