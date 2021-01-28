The Spring Hill ISD board officially accepted Superintendent's Wayne Guidry's resignation Thursday and named Penny Fleet, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Special Programs, as interim superintendent.
Despite board President Mark White congratulating Guidry during the meeting "on his new position as assistant superintendent at Longview" ISD, he has not been hired in that position, according to Guidry and Longview ISD board President Shan Bauer.
Longview ISD announced Guidry will begin in a consultant position with the district Friday and is being considered as assistant superintendent of business, transportation and technology. The LISD board will vote on the potential hire at its Feb. 8 meeting.
Since the board accepted Guidry's resignation, the district will not have to pay out his contract.
"When a superintendent and a board have differences on how a district should be run, that’s when it’s time to part ways," Guidry said after the board meeting. "That’s why we get hired, because we share a common vision, and when you have a different vision, that’s when it’s time to leave. On the other hand, my wife and I and my kids have fallen in love with East Texas, and we want to make this a permanent home."
He said he is proud of how district staff members have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our in-home learning was flawless last spring," Guidry said. "Our students had computers in their hands on the first day of school. They walk home with computers, and the transition is flawless. My kids have been quarantined, and when they come back to school they’re caught up. I think that's what I’m most proud of."
Additionally, Guidry brought new career and technology classes to the district and four-and-a-half day weeks to allow teachers more time to prepare on Fridays for the following school week.
Guidry was hired in March 2019 after former Superintendent Steve Snell left in November 2018 after being with the district four years.
The superintendent turnover in recent years was a topic during public comments at Thursday's meeting.
"I realize this is an unpaid position that you guys (board members) all have, and you do put in a lot of time. I just kind of question now if maybe we should look and reflect within," said resident Renea Schott. "If we lost another superintendent after only two years, maybe we need to look within and re-focus on what the purpose of the school board is. It’s an oversight, and the superintendent’s there for managing day-to-day and the school board is responsible for promoting good will within the public — not encouraging negative thoughts towards district employees and other people... They’re simply there to oversee, not to try to run the day-to-day of the school — that’s for the superintendent."
Parent Tiffany Egbe said she sees a resistance to growth in the district.
"We pay a lot of taxes in Spring Hill, and that’s fine as long as our kids are being well-educated and they’re moving forward," she said. "And in my eight years here, I’ve seen two different superintendents, probably three, and it seems like they have a growth mentality. They want to push our kids education-wise. We like them, they promote diversity, they promote increasing in the advanced classes, the dual credit, all of that. And then ... it seems like here’s this pushback from the community on promoting those things, and I see it in the superintendent changes."
Egbe said there has to be stability for the community and a growth mentality for the district, which cannot be done with high superintendent turnover.
Former Spring Hill ISD Trustee Karen Wright also spoke during the meeting, asking for transparency.
"As a former school board member, I am trying to wrap my head around this resignation," she said. "Dr. Guidry was praised, and that’s when I was on the board, at his previous evaluation. COVID hits, no school for six months, and then there's (no action) on his contract. So there are questions that need answering."
At Guidry's evaluation at a previous board meeting, the board did not extend his contract or give him a raise, despite doing so after his 2020 evaluation.
White said not extending his contract was not unusual, and the board had until July to do so.
Wright also brought up a meeting she said was held at Spring Hill First Baptist Church with the district's attorney and some district employees. She said the superintendent's secretary called employees to "round them up" to attend.
"Why not conduct school business on school property? Was it to hide it from the public? Why didn’t employees or staff go through the proper channels of grievances? There’s policy on that," she said.
White said board members were not involved in the meeting.
According to board policy, employees should file formal, written complaints to express a grievance.
Wright also spoke about issues she had while on the board.
"I know what bullies some of you are on this board," she said. "I know the time I voted against the scoreboard of which graciously, Frank (Bufkin) paid for. I didn’t vote against the scoreboard. I voted against the funds being used for the score board. You guys attacked me in closed session because of my vote."
The Texas Education Agency found no misconduct by Spring Hill ISD in the handling of the scoreboard project.
"I hate to be here, but y'all have created a nightmare in our community and I think we want to know why," Wright added.
White said he was surprised that Guidry resigned, but he understands the decision.
"I think good things are in store for Dr. Guidry," White said. "I think he leaves the district in a good position. Dr. Guidry came in and brought in a lot of great programs. You know you have your ups and downs and you hit some rough spots in the road, but he did a great job of maneuvering us. He leaves the district in very good position. We’re better having Dr. Guidry here."
Fleet said she will start work immediately to focus on what needs to get done in the spring.
"I’ll work with the board and the admin team to put everything together and make sure we don’t miss a beat," she said. "I’ll work very hard to ensure our staff is supported and our kiddos have a good experience."
This is Fleet's 15th year at Spring Hill.
"I love working in Spring Hill ISD, and I just want to do everything I can to support in this time," she said.