The Spring Hill ISD school board approved district goals Monday night, and Superintendent Wayne Guidry said they set the tone for future improvement.
“This tells us where we want to be,” he said. “We want to reach these at the end of the year. It really sets the foundation for everything we do. It’s good we met and agreed on goals.”
The board set six goals, and Guidry said the most important one was attracting and retaining employees.
“I think that’s why Spring Hill is so special, because we have some of the best teachers in East Texas and we do a good job retaining our staff,” he said. “If you don’t have good people, everything is more difficult to accomplish. You have to start with your people.”
That goal also aims to maintain high morale among employees. Some of the specifics the district will used to measure attaining this goal is to improve teacher turnover rate, implement an exit survey for all employees, increase staff development, increase staff input and have an employee satisfaction survey.
The board also set a goal of being good stewards of taxpayer dollars, meaning the district will develop a balanced budget that meets the needs of students and staff.
To achieve this, the board determined the district needs director input, clean audits, monthly updates and a superior financial rating, which the district already achieved for the past school year.
The district also wants to “enhance and support a culture of high expectations for all students, teachers, and support staff that produces measurable increases in student achievement,” according to the district.
To accomplish this, the district will aim to improve the percentage of college, career, military readiness students from 75% to 78%; improve third-grade math STAAR scores from an 8-point increase in 2020 to a 9-point increase for 2021; improve third-grade reading STAAR scores from a 9-point increase in 2020 to a 10-point increase in 2021; decrease the failure rate; increase Career Technology Education enrollment; and meet fast track growth allotment.
Additionally, the board wants the district to “highlight the positives of the district to unify all stakeholders and celebrate SHISD students and successes; commitment to an innovative approach to utilize technology to maximize efficiencies in classroom learning, teacher development and on-campus safety; and, collaboration, delegation and teamwork with the district’s management team and the team of eight.”