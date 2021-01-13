Spring Hill ISD employees will still be able to use days off related to COVID-19, although that federal funding has expired.
On Monday night, the board approved allowing employees to use up to 10 coronavirus-related days off if they are sick or exposed to the virus this semester.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said part of federal legislation passed in 2020 allowed employees 10 days off if they were exposed to or contracted COVID-19, but those days expired Dec. 31.
Also Monday, trustees evaluated Guidry’s contract in closed session.
Board President Mark White said Tuesday that he could not discuss the evaluation but said the board does the evaluation every January.
White also said the evaluation is ongoing, and no action regarding Guidry’s contract or pay were taken Monday.
“When it’s time to, it will be taken in the public,” White said.
In January 2020, the board approved a three-year contract extension and a 5% raise for Guidry.
His salary is $157,500, and his contract lasts through June 30, 2023. He was hired in March 2019 with a base salary of $150,000.
According to Spring Hill ISD school board policy, “the board shall furnish the superintendent with a copy of the completed evaluation and shall discuss its conclusions with the superintendent in a closed meeting, unless the superintendent requests that the discussion be open.”