Spring Hill ISD is trying to collect at least 1,000 Easter eggs by next Wednesday for Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
The mission is having an egg hunt, and students are asked to bring bags of candy — no chocolate — and eggs, filled or empty. Donations can be dropped off at campus offices.
The East egg hunt will start at 10:30 a.m. April 3 at the Women and Family Shelter in Longview. There also will be carnival games for the children.
The event will include a bike raffle, egg decorating, face painting and food. The egg hunts will be in different groups. Children should bring their own basket.