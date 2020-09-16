Spring Hill ISD is considering cutting its school week to four-and-a-half days.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the goal of shortening the week would be to give teachers Friday afternoons to prepare for the next week.
"Our teachers have basically taken on dual jobs being virtual and in-person teachers," he said. "We bought hardware, software, trained them, and our teachers are still spending a lot of time outside of school working."
Guidry said the district sent out surveys to staff and parents this week to get community feedback.
According to the survey, the shortened weeks would begin Oct. 9. The new Friday release times would be primary at 1:25 p.m.; intermediate at 1:15 p.m.; junior high at 12:20 p.m.; and high school at 12:20 p.m.
The survey also said each campus would provide supervision of students until the end of the normal school day if needed. If the district moves forward with the new schedule, buses would run at mid-day and at the end of the day.
The idea was presented to the board at its Monday meeting, which Guidry said was supported by the board. However, no action was taken.
He said the district would still have enough instructional minutes that, if the new schedule started in October, the school year would not need to be extended.
"I think there’s a strong correlation for how prepared a teacher is when she walks into the classroom and how well that class goes," Guidry said. "And we just want to give our teachers plenty of time to prepare."
Also at Monday's meeting, Guidry presented the district's preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas score to the board.
Spring Hill ISD received a preliminary perfect score of 100 for the 2019-20 school year. Final ratings will be released by the Texas Education Agency in October.
Guidry said this is an improvement from the previous year's rating when the district received a superior rating. The score is now perfect because of improvements to the district's debt service funds.
The board also approved allowing the district to pay teachers on bad weather days instead of forcing them to come make up the day during the summer.
The district also approved several purchases, including 1,575 Chromebook cases for about $39,000 and 50 interactive TVs for classrooms at a cost of about $90,000.
The board also approved a new HVAC unit at the primary campus for $6,800 and $7,000 in fuel for September.