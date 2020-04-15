Spring Hill ISD will save about $84,000 in utility costs after trustees approved a partnership Monday with Ideal Impact.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said Ideal Impact is an energy efficiency company that helps schools and churches save on utilities and decrease costs.
The district will save about 21% in utility bills, which Guidry said total about $400,000 a year. The program will start in the next two to three weeks.
The board met at the high school library instead of the board room to follow social distancing guidelines.
Trustees also approved HVAC replacements at the primary and junior high school campuses. Guidry said the replacements are part of a long-term plan to keep up HVAC maintenance, and the funds already were approved in this year's budget.
The board also heard a report on the district's community event Panther Night Out.
Guidry said the district does not want to cancel the event, which usually happens in the spring, but is considering making it a back-to-school celebration.
"That may be wishful thinking, but it’s something we’re considering," he said. "It’s such a great event for the community, we don’t want to abandon the event. We do want to be considerate of the guidance and best practices in this situation."
Panther Night Out typically features local vendors, booths from student organizations and music from the band. It is hosted at Panther Stadium and open to the community.
The board also heard an audit on the new baseball/softball complex, which Guidry said was completed at $18,000 under budget.
"We were thrilled to hear that," he said. "There were several things that were not originally part of this project that we were able to include ... for example, the batting cages."