Spring Hill High School students could have a course designed to help them become more “employable” after the board authorized the administration to explore the class at its Monday meeting.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the class would be for seniors and would work on employability skills such as writing resumes and studying for certain professional exams.
The class might not be available next year, he said. The board approval allows administration to start researching and building the course.
Trustees also canceled the school board election because there were no contested seats, Guidry said.
David Duncan will run unopposed for the Place 4 trustee seat being vacated by Karen Wright. Duncan is a measurement tech at Kinder Morgan.
Spring Hill students started at-home learning this week after the district closed to prevent spread of the new coronavirus; Guidry updated the board on the district’s efforts.
On Monday, staff issued around 60 Google Chromebooks — Google-brand laptops, Guidry said. More were being passed out on Tuesday, too, so students can complete lessons and assignments at home.Trustees also agreed to let AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. use a small strip of district property for a power line.
Guidry said the power line was needed for a 21-house neighborhood being built next to the high school on George Richey Road.