The Spring Hill ISD board got its first look Monday at the 2020-21 school year budget, which proposes leaving the tax rate the same as last year and calls for an $800,000 surplus.
The board held its regular monthly meeting that also included a budget workshop. Even though the budget will not be passed until August, trustees started looking it over and can ask for changes until then.
The total proposed revenue for 2020-21 is $24.3 million with a total of $23.5 million in expenses, leaving about $800,000 in the district’s balance.
According to documents presented to the board, the proposed budget is based on a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.0683 and an interest and sinking tax rate of 50 cents for a total tax rate of $1.5683 per $100 valuation, which is the current tax rate.
That tax rate means a $1,568.30 tax bill on a $100,000 home, with no exemptions claimed.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the tax rate will not officially be approved until August and that Monday was just a discussion of keeping it the same. However, Guidry said raising the rate is “not an option” in the next three months.
The biggest portion of funds in the proposed budget goes to instruction, which has $10.9 million allocated.
The board also approved buying about 200 Chromebooks, Google-brand laptops, for $46,800. Guidry said the purchase helps the district’s goal of a one-to-one student-to-laptop ratio.
“Before COVID, we were heading that direction,” Guidry said. “With the experience we’ve had over the past two months and the uncertainty of what the future might hold, we kind of accelerated that timeline. New Chromebooks will benefit us in every situation.”
Trustees also discussed facility planning but did not take any action.
“(The Texas Education Agency) considers us a fast-growth district,” Guidry said. “And if we continue on our trajectory, we will, at some point, need more space. We’re just in the early stages of discussing what that future looks like.”
The board also approved another bond refinance that will save district taxpayers about $2.3 million, Guidry said.
District leaders also presented information about some of the new Career Technology Education courses for the 2020-21 school year.
Some of those courses include typing and speech at the junior high and lifetime nutrition and information technology classes at the high school.
Guidry said the IT classes include cybersecurity, which could fill a gap in the job market.
“Everybody’s got a different opinion on what we should offer, and our thought is to look at labor market data,” he said. “We want to match our demands with the local job market. That’s a benefit for Longview and our students. ... There are plenty of jobs in Texas, but the problem is, we’re not producing the skill sets to fill those jobs.”