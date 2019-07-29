Spring Hill ISD teachers could see a extra $5,650 in their wallets in the coming school year, while taxpayers could see more in theirs, too, with a lower proposed tax rate.
The proposed budget presented to the board of trustees at its Monday budget workshop recommends an average teacher salary increase of $4,700, plus an additional stipend in May of $750 and a $200 yearly allowance for the cafeteria.
A $750 December stipend is already in place. The $200 cafeteria stipend would be divided out at $100 per semester.
House Bill 3, also known as the school finance bill, provides $5 billion for lower school district taxes and $6.5 billion for classrooms and teachers.
It mandates 30% of funds given to schools go toward staff raises. Out of that 30%, 75% must go to teachers, nurses and librarians.
The average paraprofessional could see a 10% raise, average clerical position would get 6% and average administrator could see a 3% raise.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said he wants to remain cautious with the new funds.
"History has shown us to be skeptical," he said. "Once thing we tried to so is, once you give somebody salary, you can't take salary back. But, are there other things we can give teachers that, let's say, in two years if a recession hits and public education loses money, we can have options to say would you rather have class sizes of 35 students or would you rather us take this back?"
Board president Mark White applauded the cafeteria allowance, saying it is unlike what other districts are offering.
The board also looked at a proposed tax rate of $1.57 per $100 valuation — 10 cents lower than the 2018-19 rate.
The proposal included a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.06 per $100 valuation — 11 cents lower than the current $1.17 rate — and a proposed interest and sinking rate of 50 cents per $100 valuation.
If approved, the new rate would mean a $1,570 tax bill on a $100,000 home, with no exemptions claimed.
While other parts of the budge proposal were applauded by the board, members said they want to take another look at the new salary schedule.
Teacher salary schedules guarantee a minimum pay for teachers based on years of experience.
The proposed salary schedule stops increases in pay at 20 years. A teacher in the district would make about $37,000 in their first year of teaching. A teacher at 20 years would make about $55,000 in the proposed schedule.
Trustee Karen Wright expressed concern about the salary schedule not going up to 23 years like the 2018-19 schedule did. White echoed the concern.
Not rewarding teachers with more pay after 20 years seems demoralizing, White said.
"That's what causes you to lose those teachers in those final years," he said.
Guidry said that could take away money from the zero- to five-year pay scale, which could discourage new teachers straight out of college from working in the district.
"We're given two bad choices, and we need to pick one," he said. "The reason we've done this is because ... we have a teacher shortage in the state of Texas; there aren't enough teachers to go around. You have two things to look at here: you have our current reality of we have to get college students to want to become teachers ... and then you have this Legislature who often doesn't understand our reality and says, 'No, you have to prioritize veteran teachers.'"
The board requested a pay scale that extends past 20 years to consider. The board is set to review and possibly pass the final budget in an August meeting.
In other business, the board approved a paraprofessional position for a high school/special education aide.