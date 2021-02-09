Spring Hill ISD has added COVID-19 testing for its students and staff in a partnership with the Texas Education Agency.
The state is providing screenings for schools that opt into the program. Interim Superintendent Penny Fleet said the district will be able to provide tests to students and staff who are asymptomatic.
“If we have someone who is symptomatic that reaches out to us about testing, we will refer them to their health care provider,” Fleet said. “We are only testing students and staff who need a test to return to school or athletic teams who are traveling.”
The staff members who will administer tests already have been trained, and they have received the equipment needed. The final step was Monday night’s board approval, she said.
Board President Mark White said former Superintendent Wayne Guidry started the process to bring testing to the district, and trustees approved it last night with the recommendation from administration and the district’s nurse.
White also said the board did not take action on the district’s superintendent search. The board officially accepted Guidry’s resignation Jan. 28, and he was officially hired Monday as an assistant superintendent at Longview ISD.
“We chose not to take any action at this time because of the condition Dr. Guidry left the district in. We’re healthy and in a good place, and Penny Fleet was able to step up for a seamless transition,” White said. “We don’t have to rush right now. We have time to sit back and give it thought and reflect.”
The board also approved purchasing new electronic door locks for the junior high campus and cameras for the high school courtyard.
“We have really upgraded our security and technology in the last several years, and these are steps that enhanced the district,” White said. “I feel like we’re on the cutting edge and school safety is a premium. I think this is just a step to what we already have.”
Fleet said the cost for the security items is $7,808. The purchase is a result from the district’s internal safety audit recommending the changes.