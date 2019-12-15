Spring Hill ISD students and teachers are getting an unexpected technology upgrade.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the district is reallocating $83,000 for technology purchases. The money is part of the budget’s general fund.
Originally, the money was going to be used to renovate a library, Guidry said. He changed his mind after seeing the state of technology in the district.
The change does not need to be approved by the school board because the $83,000 already was an instructional line item, he said. However, the school board still was notified at Monday’s meeting.
When the budget was drafted in the summer, the district received an influx in funds from House Bill 3, also known as the school finance bill, passed by the Texas Legislature. Guidry said he believed the budget reflected the needs of the district at that time.
After spending more time in the district and on campuses, he said he realized the more important need was technology.
The district previously told the News-Journal the technology it has was getting old and there was a need to purchase more.
Guidry said purchases will probably start in January or February. He wants to be sure the district has a plan first.
“We’ve been talking about more interactive technology,” he said. “I think that looks different at each campus. I think at our high school, we’re more into personal computers for kids, or Chromebooks. I think at the primary level, we want more interactive boards or screens.”
Michelle Malloy, instructional technologist for the primary and intermediate schools, said her campuses are the only ones that use iPads.
The tablets are used for projects and working on sight words, letters, numbers and group activities. Malloy said the children’s work can be saved and part of a portfolio parents can view.
After the purchases are complete, she said the district will have to train teachers on the technology before it is ready to be used in the classroom.
The last time the district made a large technology upgrade was about seven or eight years ago, she said.
Guidry wants to be sure the district starts making more frequent technology investments.
“Our kids come into our classrooms, and we teach them a lot of content throughout the year,” he said. “The problem is that a lot of times, it goes in and it goes out; we’re trying to get it to stick... Technology allows it to stick for longer amounts of time.”