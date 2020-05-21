Spring Hill ISD’s board meeting Monday was business as usual for some, but for trustee Karen Wright, it was the last of 18 years’ worth of meetings.
In January, Wright said she decided to not run for reelection for the Place 4 position so she can spend time with her family and work on their family business, the Henderson Manufacturing Co. in Pittsburg.
Her replacement, Dave Duncan, who is a measurement tech at Kinder Morgan, was unopposed for the seat, and trustees in March had canceled the election because neither candidate seeking trustee positions had an opponent.
Duncan was sworn in Monday, along with unopposed Place 5 trustee John Borens.
Wright also said she is proud the board fulfilled a commitment to taxpayers years ago when a bond built a high school, gyms, renovated the junior high intermediate campuses and added classrooms to the primary campus.
“Being a trustee has been a fulfilling experience; I feel the district is in great hands,” Wright said in a written statement. “We are financially sound, and our audits have been clean and strong. At the beginning of my tenure, we had $50,000 in our fund balance and a result of all previous boards and superintendents’ strong leadership, we now have over 8 million in fund balance.”
In other business Monday, the board approved two expenses — Chromebook laptops and instructional materials.
Guidry said the purchase of 393 Chromebooks for $91,962 will help the district reach its goal of a 1-to-1 student-to-laptop ratio.
“We got to the point during the (global COVID-19) pandemic where we were able to send a lot of secondary students school devices,” he said. “We did a survey, and about 30% have a device at home they can use. This would have us at about 70% where students could have devices.”
The board also approved $66,465 for English Language Arts Reading textbooks.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Special Programs Penny Fleet said that includes a license for students to access the textbooks digitally.
Trustees also relaxed part of the district transfer policy.
Previously, the policy had what was called a “grandparent clause,” in which if a grandparent or other guardian who lived in the district was taking care of an out-of-district student after school, the student could attend Spring Hill ISD up to eighth grade.
“To me, that’s hard on kids,” Guidry said. “I know kids that are in that boat, that as a 14-year-old we’re asking them to go somewhere else. I think that’s just not good for kids.”
The board approved a change that lifted the eighth-grade limit, so a student in that situation can continue to attend Spring Hill through high school.
The board also voted on officer positions, which did not change. Mark White will continue to serve as president, Borens as vice president and Ben Shelton as secretary.