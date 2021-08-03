Spring Hill ISD teachers and staff on Tuesday kicked off the new school year during the district’s annual convocation.
They were welcomed back to campus in the auditorium at the intermediate school, where they celebrated in-person learning for the new year along with roof repairs at some campuses and landscaping at some district facilities.
The convocation included a welcome from Spring Hill ISD Board President John Borens, and Superintendent Penny Fleet addressed the group.
This past year’s teachers of the year — primary teacher Debbie Moroney and secondary teacher Mary Lightfoot of the junior high — were recognized along with the fall extracurriculars, including band, drill team, cheer, volleyball, cross country and football.
Spring Hill teachers and staff will welcome students back to campuses next Wednesday, Aug. 11. They, along with Gladewater and Sabine ISD, have the earliest student return for the school year in the area.
White Oak and Hallsville ISDs and Trinity School of Texas students start back the following day on Aug. 12. Longview ISD’s first day back is Aug. 16. St. Mary’s School returns Aug. 17, and Pine Tree and Kilgore ISD students return to classes Wednesday, Aug. 18.