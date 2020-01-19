With workforce needs and student achievement in mind, Spring Hill High School is adding to its Career and Technology Education program for the 2020-21 school year.
The programs that will be added at the high school are touch system data entry, electrical technology and information technologies/cybersecurity. The junior high will get speech classes, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said.
The programs and pathways developed for students are based on workforce data, he said. The school’s goal is to find what fields need employees and train students to fill those positions.
While the school board has wanted improvements in the CTE department for a while, Guidry said the current school year is considered a CTE transition year for the state. The Texas Education Agency will implement 16 pathways a student can study next year.
Currently, the district has nine pathways, three of which are new, he said. Those pathways are accounting and financial services, culinary arts, carpentry, electrical, welding, digital communications, health care diagnostics, cybersecurity and information technology.
“They’ll be able to benefit, not just as a student, but to our local economy,” Guidry said. “They’ll be able to graduate and easily find a job. What we’re trying to avoid is leading a kid down a path where he has to go to Antarctica to get a job.”
Aside from the new courses, Guidry said the district is looking for certifications students can work on completing before graduation. The hope is the certifications will help students get a job.
Guidry said the district also wants to help students discern what kind of career they may want to pursue earlier, so they can select the best path and courses.
The eighth-graders spend a semester taking a career explorations course, he said. The class helps them make a four-year plan.
“We’ve taken our eighth-graders to walk through these career and technology courses so they can just get a visual,” Guidry said. “They need to see it in order to make a connection with what they want to do.”
The district also is pursuing community and business partners so the students can get field experience and internships, he said. The district hopes the program will help special education students get skills for the workforce.
“We need to put our students in a position where they’re informed to be able to make great choices about what they’re going to do for the rest of their life,” he said. “We’re putting our kids out in a more complex and difficult world than they’ve ever known before, and they just need to be ready for it.”