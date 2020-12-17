When Spring Hill ISD reopens after the holiday break, all students will be back on campuses for the first time since March after trustees voted Monday to suspend remote learning next semester.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the district will continue to offer virtual learning for students with medical exemptions, who need to be quarantined or who are diagnosed with COVID-19.
"During the summer, we were just very uncertain whether we could control the spread of COVID in our schools," he said. "I think what we’ve learned the past 85 days is school districts are very good at controlling the spread of COVID. We can’t stop it from coming into the district, but once it does, we’re good at tracing it and getting it out."
About 8% of Spring Hill's student population is in remote learning, which is about 176 students, Guidry said.
A notification has been sent to all parents so they are aware of the change. He said the decision is not based on student failure rates, but he still believes his students can do better.
"Of our current remote learning students, about 75% of them were passing," Guidry said. "One thing we’ve learned is our students are not in any way performing up to the level they could as if they were in a classroom with a teacher."