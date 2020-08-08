The Spring Hill ISD school board will hear public comments on the proposed budget and tax rate at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting at the high school library.
The board will vote on the budget and tax rate during the meeting, after hearing comments.
The district is considering a budget with a total proposed revenue of $24.3 million and $23.5 million in expenses, leaving about $800,000 in the district’s balance.
It also is proposing to keep the tax rate the same with a maintenance and operations tax rate of $1.0683 and an interest and sinking tax rate of 50 cents for a total tax rate of $1.5683 per $100 valuation.
That tax rate means a $1,568.30 tax bill on a $100,000 home, with no exemptions claimed.
The budget and tax rate first were presented to the board in June.
Trustees also could approve various purchases, including more student desks and some software.