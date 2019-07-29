Thanks to House Bill 3, Spring Hill ISD will offer full-day prekindergarten beginning with the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
The legislation, known as the school finance bill, approved funding full-day pre-K programs for school districts.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the board of trustees approved adding another pre-K teacher position at a special meeting in May. It also changed the half-day teacher position to a full-day one.
Guidry said the decision to offer full-day pre-K is not one the board needed to approve. Previously the district had half-day pre-K with about 37 students.
"This is mandated by state law that we implement full-day pre-K," he said. "The only thing we would go to the board for is a waiver. They didn’t want to go the route of putting this off a year."
Other local districts are making changes with their pre-K programs as well.
At Pine Tree, Superintendent Steve Clugston said in June the district already had a full-day pre-K, but it was only half-funded. Now the program will have full funding.
White Oak ISD is waiting a year, which HB 3 allows. Superintendent Mike Gilbert said earlier this summer two months was not enough time to organize full-day pre-K.
Tyler ISD is replacing its Head Start program with full-day pre-K. Longview ISD already had full-day pre-K.
At Spring Hill, the primary school has additional classroom space and can accommodate more students, Guidry said, so the district has no limit on the number of children who can enroll.
The district reached out to families to try to get a head count of how many students would attend, Guidry said. Being able to offer full-day pre-K can help solve an educational gap, he said.
"One of the major problems we talk about in education is the gap between economically disadvantaged students and noneconomically disadvantaged students, and it’s universal," he said. "What we have wanted for so long as educators in Texas is to have full-day pre-K, because that’s how you close that gap. So many studies show that closes the gap. It means so much to us."
Guidry said from birth to about fifth grade, children's minds are like sponges, making those early years vital to learning.
"They’re learning geniuses," he said. "Compare a 3-year-old learning a language to an adult, and the 3-year-old will pick it up faster. That’s when we want to reach them, at that earliest age."
Being able to educate children sooner will have a positive impact on the district, he said. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the primary school, according to the district's website.
Guidry said the district needs parents to sign up as soon as possible so the district can determine if another teacher needs to be hired.