The staff at Spring Hill ISD’s Primary School is set to grow after Trustees on Monday approved adding a pre-K aide position.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said there are three pre-K classes of about 20 students, which is perfect capacity.
There are two aides, and the third will allow each aide to be assigned to a classroom.
The district is able to offer full-day pre-K as a result of House Bill 3, the school finance measure, which funded the program for people who qualify.
In other business Monday, trustees heard reports from campus administrators on improvement plans, Guidry said. The district identifies the three most critical areas to improve on each campus and the district as a whole.
“One improvement for the district is college and career military readiness,” he said. “We feel not just our students and the school district but also the community will improve if we produce graduates ready for college and the workforce.”