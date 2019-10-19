The Spring Hill ISD board of trustees could approve the purchase of batting cages for the baseball and softball complex at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting in the administration building on 3101 Spring Hill Road.
Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the purchase is over $25,000 so the board is voting on the expenditure.
The batting cages were not in the original project plan because they did not fit in the budget, he said. But now that the project is close to being complete the funds are available.
The batting cages are the only action item on the agenda.