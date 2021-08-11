As 4-year-old Ava Beall settled into her desk in her pre-kindergarten class Wednesday at Spring Hill Primary School, her little sister, Jade, gave her a big hug as she wished her a good first day of school.
"I'm excited just to see her grow as a little person. It's really exciting," Ava's mother, Tania Beall, said as she watched her daughters.
On Wednesday, Spring Hill ISD welcomed more than 2,000 students back to school across the district. It was the first school district in Longview and among the first in Gregg County to bring students back to class for the 2021-2022 school year.
"We are very excited and glad to be able to have parents come back in," Spring Hill Primary School Principal Deanna Turner said. "Our kids are so excited to start school. We are ready for a great school year."
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many changes for schools. That included parents not being able to walk their children into class on the first day of school last year, Turner said. The Spring Hill Primary School cafeteria also was used by only one grade of students last year as the district sought to social distance children.
"This year, we get to eat lunch in the cafeteria again. Everything’s back to normal and we’re all ready and we’re excited," Turner said. "We’re excited to be able to have a little bit of normalcy."
Spring Hill Primary School had 463 children registered Wednesday morning; however, enrollment typically fluctuates until the week following Labor Day, Turner said.
Parents may continue to walk their children into school through the end of this week, Turner said. The campus plans to begin allowing lunch visitors in mid-September, she added.
Beall said her mother serves as a teacher's aide at the primary school and she has brought Ava to the campus many times to eat lunch, prior to Ava starting class. Because she's been on the campus several times, Ava has been eager to become a student herself, Beall said.
"She's been ready to start school for years," she said.
Fellow pre-kindergartner Destin Coleman, 4, did not go to daycare before, but he was settling into his first classroom just fine Wednesday morning.
"It's bittersweet, but it looks like he's going to do well," his mother, Tiffany Lincoln, said. "He's already adjusting well."
Lincoln said Destin hasn't been around many other children before, so she is excited to see him bloom and grow in friendships.
"I'm excited to see him learn how to share and just how to get along with others," she said.
As children walked the hallways with their parents, gently tucking away backpacks and posing for photos, a renewed sense of "normalcy" filled the air.
First grade teacher Lupita Burrows said she hopes to help continue that feeling in her classroom.
"We are trying to get back to somewhat of a normal thing for the kids. Last year, they missed out on so much," she said. "I feel like this year I’m hoping we can give them something back so they feel like kids again and so they feel excited about coming to school."
Burrows, who has been teaching at Spring Hill Primary for seven years, said students will be able to come a bit closer as a group this year. The school will continue to follow guidelines as issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Education Agency, she noted.
"I'm excited. I feel very confident that we're going to have a good year," she said. "It feels good already."