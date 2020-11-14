Every Thursday, Marissa Church’s eighth grade social studies class at Spring Hill Junior High is filled with critical thinkers and problem solvers trying to make their communities better.
The class has been using the iEngage curriculum out of Baylor University to learn about civics and improving their communities.
Church said the students had to find a cause they care about, and she split them into groups based on those with shared interests. Students then narrowed it down to a specific issue within that cause and had to find a solution.
For example, one of Church’s student groups chose domestic violence. Their issue was women in abusive relationships being able to leave their abuser. The solution was gas cards they can hide and be able to grab quickly and get in a car and leave without worrying about having gas money.
Another group is focusing on LGBTQ issues and will ask the school to allow a Gay Straight Alliance club.
“It’s been really fun, as their teacher, watching them pick these topics that they want to learn more about, and finding the systemic causes of those issues and saying, ‘hey, I can’t fix homelessness, but we can figure out a small way to make an impact on that community issue,’” Church said.
Some other topics students are exploring are the dress code, systemic racism, recycling and animal abuse.
Some of these issues Church said she expected to come up, like racism.
“I felt like as a teacher it gave me the opportunity to let them know, ‘I know that you’re hurting, I know this is affecting you,’” she said. “It’s a really uncomfortable topic to talk about and it’s really hard for teachers to talk about things like Black Lives Matter or systemic racism in the classroom because you try not to offend anyone, but to be able to look them in the eye and say yes, you’re right — this is an issue.”
Church said she made sure to let the students pick their own topics and gave them resources to read more, so they could form their own opinions on the matters.
On racism, she said her students found it was more an issue of ignorance than hate. As a result, they are working on a media campaign that students can watch that shows how certain language can hurt students of color to educate classmates.
Students have worked with local organizations such as Partners in Prevention, Heartisan’s Marketplace and Buckner International.
“Junior high students, I love them because they really have their own opinions and their own thoughts,” Church said. “For some of these kids, this is the first time they’re getting to express it outside of the home area, where they might be getting a different viewpoint. Not everyone’s going to feel the same way that their parents do, and as a teacher it’s just really rewarding to kind of see them as they start to value themselves.”
Through all the projects, Church said she is hoping to teach students that being a good citizen can happen before they vote and they can impact their community now.
“I want them to grow up and know being a citizen is about more than just voting, and if I don’t act on the things that are important to me then somebody’s going to act on something,” she said. “Why don’t I step up and say this is what I need or advocate for somebody else? Empathy has been introduced, so they think, ‘hey, I might not believe this way, but there are people in my class that do, so how can I make sure they’re taken care of and that they’re supported in my community?’”