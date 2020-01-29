Spring Hill High School band director Michael Moody believes his students are natural musicians. Their talent and work ethic placed four of them in the top 2.6% of high school musicians in the state, he said.
The band qualified four students — the most by any one school in the Longview area — for the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Band in the Association of Texas Small School Bands division.
Students Carson Horn, 18, Nicholas Vadasz, 17, Ty Barclay, 17, and Andy Pearce, 17, will audition for their placement in the all-state band and perform at the TMEA convention Feb. 12-15 in San Antonio.
Other small school bands in the area had students qualify, too. Union Grove and Henderson high schools each had three students; New Diana High School had two students; and White Oak High School had one student.
Pine Tree High School and Hallsville High School each had one student qualify for the 5A all-state band.
Each of the Spring Hill students was selected for the first time. Horn, Vadasz and Barclay all are seniors.
“(It feels like) all the hard work finally paying off,” Barclay, who plays the bass trombone, said on being selected his senior year.
The students started learning the music at the beginning of the school year, said Horn, a tenor trombone player. They compete with the same music at the all-region and area competitions.
Vadasz, a percussion player, said they now have to learn new music before the TMEA convention.
“It’s kind of interesting, because you’re starting all over again,” he said. “All of us have been practicing our original all-region music since late September, maybe, so it’s kind of burned into our memories, and now we’re starting again with brand new music. So it’s refreshing in a sense, but also kind of scary. You have a few weeks.”
The students were selected at the Jan. 11 area contest at Chapel Hill High School.
Horn said he is starting slow to learn his new music, and controlling his nerves.
“I’m not as nervous as it was to get here,” he said. “You don’t want to go and not even try and get last chair. It’s kind of, like, still pushing us, but it’s definitely not as nerve-wracking. It’s more relieving.”
Pearce, a junior who plays the trumpet, said he is encouraged to be part of a select group of musicians. His directors help the students succeed, he said.
Horn said the music program at Spring Hill has challenged him.
“They push us really hard here,” he said. “The people (who are) here to help us, help us really well. They’re good at what they do.”
Growing up, Vadasz said, he respected all-state musicians, including his brother.
“Talking to Moody, our head band director, he never made me feel like it was unachievable or unreachable. He always made me feel like if I worked hard enough and got the right help, it was possible,” Vadasz said. “I do think that there’s definitely kind of a culture of collaboration in our school more than some of the other bands in our area.”