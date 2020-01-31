Brody Walters, 8, said he likes raising money for the American Heart Association because “it could be really life-changing” for someone.
Through the Kids Heart Challenge, the first- and second-grade classes at Spring Hill Primary School are collecting money through donations for the nonprofit organization, physical education teacher Julie Heflin said.
According to its website, the Kids Heart Challenge is an event through which students learns about their heart while helping others by raising money for the American Heart Association. It aims to prepare children for success through physical and emotional well-being.
Last year, the campus raised $8,800. This year, Heflin said the goal is $10,000.
During PE classes, the students are jumping rope, running and doing other activities that help their hearts.
PE teacher Jimmy Dowell said the challenge opens the children’s eyes.
“It’s important to know there are people their age that may not be healthy, that may be born with a heart condition, even at their young age,” he said. “We watched some videos about those things. It just gives them a new perspective, that there are kids who are not as blessed as they are; they have issues, and they’re going through hard times.”
Brody said he and his classmates want their hearts to be healthy and to help children.
His classmates, 8-year-olds Presley Bell and Addison Terry, both said they feel good jumping rope in class to make their hearts healthy and help others.
Dowell said he believes children today are static, and he wants to help his students move as much as possible to develop healthy heart habits early.
He said the students run every day, stretch and do some type of strength training. They are learning how to do pushups and situps.
“We’re just trying to develop some healthy habits and do something every day when they come into the gym that is getting them moving, active,” he said. “We also try to teach them some lifelong activities that will keep them active — whether it’s jumping rope, whether it’s running, whether it’s bowling, basketball, whatever it is — we try to get them involved.”
Gus Bowles, 8, said he keeps up his physical activity outside class.
“I play select baseball,” he said. “It makes me feel good to make my heart healthier.”