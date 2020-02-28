Logan McClimon, a kindergarten student at Spring Hill Primary School, typically likes his scrambled eggs with ketchup.
But on Friday, Logan traded his red eggs for green eggs and ham.
Spring Hill Primary School in Longview celebrated the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geiselm, better known as Dr. Seuss, the popular children's book author. The students did crafts based on his books and dressed up as characters.
Logan dressed as the Lorax. Teacher Brittany Sipes cooked her students scrambled eggs and ham with green food coloring.
While the delicacies were cooking, many of the students watched nervously. While some were excited, others said they were not so sure about eating the green eggs.
"I'm adding the spinach," Sipes said when she started adding drops of green food coloring.
The room erupted in a chorus of "ew."
Sipes said celebrating Dr. Seuss helps instill a love of reading and helps teach students about rhyming.
While many of the students liked the green eggs, some — such as Hayden Johnson — were less enthusiastic.
Hayden, dressed as the Cat in the Hat, said he did not like them and would stick to regular eggs.
But his classmate, Emersyn Kirchfeld, said she was going to ask her mom to make her eggs green from now on.
"I don't know if she has food color, though," Emersyn, 6, said. "She only has icing."
Evan Samford, 6, could not get enough of the green eggs.
"This is my second batch," he said. "I ate some, and I'm still eating. I went and got some more."
Next to him, Elly Foster, 5, said she "likes eggs from now on."
While Sipes was cooking the eggs, Ja'Mya Turner, 6, said she did not know if she was allergic to green eggs and was nervous to eat them.
But she bravely took her first bite and said she liked them after all.