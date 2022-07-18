A planned extension of Spring Hill Road one day would pass through land recently purchased by Longview ISD.
Michael Shirley, the city's development services director, said he will meet this week with James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services for LISD, to provide information to the district about the planned project. He said the extension is part of the city's transportation and thoroughfare plan as a future roadway need.
"In the corridor of where a future Spring Hill extension would go, that is in our planning documents...." Shirley said. "As such it allows us to help plan development around that and require compliance with that plan."
It doesn't allow the city to require a property owner to give the land to the city, he added.
"It allows us to say, 'You have to at least preserve the corridor,' " Shirley said.
Longview ISD trustees voted in June, with one trustee dissenting, to purchase the 62 acres of land north of Hawkins Parkway at Airline Road.
The purchase price was $5.6 million. The Gregg Appraisal District values the land at $365,160. Former owners Keith and Leslie Nance then donated $1 million of the sale price back to Longview ISD. The school district hasn't provided details about how it intends to use the land, except to say it will be used for "future building needs of the district."
The specific route for the extension hasn't been finalized — no funding has been budgeted to complete the extension — but Spring Hill Road generally is planned to extend from its terminus at McCann Road east to Tryon Road, providing access to U.S. 259 along the way, according to a map the city provided.
In the meantime, though, progress is being made on the extension as part of development already occurring.
In October, the city of Longview entered into an agreement with Christus Good Shepherd to build a portion of the road and dedicate future right of way to make it larger as part of the hospital's expansion of the NorthPark Medical Plaza expansion off Hawkins Parkway.
The city agreed to pay up to $500,000 to purchase the right of way for the extension west of Fourth Street and to waive city fees the hospital would have had to pay for building the street and for expansion taking place at that campus.
Under the agreement, Christus is building a two-lane public street, but the hospital will designate the full, 80-foot corridor for the future street expansion. Two-lane roads are typically 50 to 60 feet wide so that additional space provides room for an eventual four-lane road. The road would tie into the Fourth Street extension, cross Good Shepherd Way and end approximately behind the pond at the Institute for Health Living.
"In the case of Good Shepherd, it was mutually beneficial," Shirley said, adding that the developer agreement allows the city to get a portion of Spring Hill Road "built way ahead of schedule."
Longview ISD did not contact the city about its plans before purchasing the land, but Shirley said that's not unusual. District officials were not immediately available for comment this past week.
"A lot of developers don’t until after the fact, especially if they don't have concrete plans," he said.
"We’ll work with them as they start fine turning their plans," he said and find the best plan for where the road's extension would eventually go.
State law treats schools differently than private developers, Shirley said, and gives public taxing entities more leeway on when they make infrastructure improvements necessitated by a project the school is undertaking.
Also, he said it's not unusual for one taxing entity to pay another taxing entity for property. If it came to that with the city and Longview ISD in this case, one groups of taxpayers paid for the land — Longview ISD taxpayers— and a different group of taxpayers would pay for the land for the extension — city of Longview taxpayers.
He noted that the Texas Department of Transportation regularly purchases property from the city of Longview.
He pointed to TxDOT's preparations to widen George Richey Road as an example of how public entities might relate to one another during projects. TxDOT needed a portion of the property where the Panther Park community center was located on George Richey Road. Shirley explained the city cannot sell parkland without an election, so TxDOT had to condemn the property that was owned by the city.
"It was the only legal way to transfer ownership," Shirley said, pointing to the different sources of tax dollars that paid for the community center versus funding for the road project.
The city elected to tear down the entire community center, but Shirley said it had been damaged in the ice storm of 2021, and it had little parking that would be lost for the road extension. The pocket park there remains.
As for Spring Hill Road, working with development as it occurs provides a way to tackle a currently unfunded road project.
"As we have the opportunity to negotiate and work with developers, we can do some small programming to at least preserve the right of way, like we did with Good Shepherd," Shirley said.