Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
Spring Hill High School senior Yesenia Lopez is tempering a future in a field not dominated by her gender, but a teacher says she has the mettle.
After her final act as a high school student culminates with Spring Hill’s graduation Friday, and the tassel has been moved gently from the right to left, Lopez intends to follow her dreams of becoming a professional welder.
She’s the only young woman in a class full of young men, and her teacher said Lopez sets the pace and excels at the highest degree in the male-dominated craft.
“Yesenia Lopez literally has an eye for art. She was an artist in school that wanted to sculpt and work with steel. So she had to learn how to weld. It’s a gift from God,” said Spring Hill welding instructor Bill Englebow. “I’ve seen good welders, and she’s as good as there is. She can see things and envision things you just don’t realize. This is not just something she works at; she’s extremely gifted. She’s an artist in every sense of the word.”
It was only by chance through an elective course in eighth grade that Lopez became interested in welding. Lopez, by her own admission, knew nothing of the discipline.
“A new elective was being offered in the junior high, and it was welding. I had one spot to fill, so I decided to try it out. I wasn’t really sure what it was all about,” Lopez said. “I really just fell in love with it … the ability to fuse metal together … the atmosphere in the shop. I loved everything about it.”
American women played important roles in welding during World War II, when they were asked to pitch in during the war effort. The iconic image of “Rosie the Riveter,” with a fisted bent arm and the slogan, “We can do it,” became associated with female riveters, machinists, lathe operators and welders of that era.
Ever since, it’s served as an inspiration for young women in America, including Lopez, who intends to pursue a career in underwater welding and hopes to eventually buy her own welding machine.
“My whole family is pretty artistic. But none of them have went into welding. I hope to pursue that field and continue to grow and learn from it,” Lopez said. “This is something that I really enjoy doing. Eventually I want to go to Divers Academy International in New Jersey. Right now, it’s just not safe to go. So I’m just gonna have to put a hold on it for time being.”