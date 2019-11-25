A Spring Hill High School sophomore’s dream is coming true this Thanksgiving — and she gets to share it with her cousin from Tatum High School.
Maci Williams, a sophomore member of the Spring Hill Pacesetters drill team, will be dancing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Kylie Benavidez, a Tatum senior and captain of the Eaglette Drill Team, also will be in the parade.
“It’s always been a dream of mine, for about 12 years, to perform in this parade, and I’ve never really known how to get the opportunity,” 15-year-old Maci said last week. “The day that I got offered to dance at the Thanksgiving Day parade was probably one of the best days of my life.”
The East Texans will join about 600 other Spirit of America dancers from across the United States in the 93rd annual parade, which is broadcast nationwide on NBC and CBS. It begins at 8 a.m. Central Standard Time.
Spirit of America is an organization that gives dancers the opportunity to perform in large venues, Maci said. In June, Maci said, the Pacesetters attended an American Dance and Drill camp. Spirit of America scouts were there.
At the end of the week, the organization offered her a chance to dance in the Thanksgiving Day Parade, a San Antonio Spurs game or the Citrus Bowl, she said.
Once selected, Maci was sent an email with music and a video for the dance the group will perform in front of Macy’s after marching in the parade.
Since Halloween, she’s been working to learn the dance.
“It’s been kind of crazy because you have to learn it off of the video and it’s not in person,” she said. “It’s a little bit harder.”
In Benavidez, though, Maci has had a partner to help her rehearse.
The girls left Friday afternoon and will return the day after Thanksgiving. Outside of the four hours a day they are rehearsing, they also will get to see some sights of New York. The musical “Frozen” is on the itinerary, and they’ll see the Rockettes perform.
Maci said her school and team have supported her in fulfilling her dream, but that she would never have this opportunity without her drill team director, Nikki Fulps.
“(She is) supporting me in all I’ve been through, and really teaching me how to be a young lady,” Maci said. “I couldn’t thank her enough for this opportunity that I have. Because if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be going.”