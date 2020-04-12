Spring Hill ISD trustees are set to hear an audit Monday on the new baseball/softball complex.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the high school library. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the room at once to practice social distancing guidelines. The meeting will be recorded and uploaded to the district’s website.
The board also will hear an update to the district calendar and on the Panther Night Out event, which was postponed because of COVID-19.
The board also might vote on HVAC replacement.