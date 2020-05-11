The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing local high schools to make new graduation plans, and three more have been released.
Spring Hill, White Oak and Sabine high schools will have ceremonies in May and June.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the school will have a graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. May 29 at the football stadium. However, to adhere to social distancing, the stadium will be limited to 25% capacity. Each student will receive four tickets for guests. The ceremony also will be livestreamed.
White Oak High School will have an in-person graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 29 at its football stadium, the school announced on Facebook.
To follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, each senior will be limited to 10 family members.
According to the Facebook page, the ceremony will be livestreamed and broadcast on Roughneck Radio station so the community can be part of the commencement.
Once the graduation ends, a parade for the senior class will proceed down White Oak Road.
If rain or other inclement weather prevents the May 29 ceremony, the alternative date will be May 30.
Sabine High School graduation has been scheduled for 10 a.m. June 6 at R.E. St. John Stadium in Kilgore. The district stated on its Facebook announcement that social distancing measures will be enforced in regards to seating options, but it was still determining details.
In addition, the district announced it has planned a virtual graduation at 4 p.m. May 23 in conjunction with LeTourneau University.
Longview High School begins a series of individual graduation ceremonies today that will continue through Friday at Lobo Stadium.
The students participating in the individual ceremonies scheduled times to come to the stadium with their families. The event will be livestreamed.
The district also will have ceremonies the first week of June at Lobo Stadium.
Pine Tree High School will have a ceremony at 8 a.m. June 27 at the football stadium.
Gladewater High School will honor seniors with a parade through town on May 29, according to the Gladewater ISD Facebook page.
Each senior can ride in the parade in a decorated car or truck. The procession will go throughout town and in several neighborhoods and will end at the high school, where students will drive through to receive diplomas in their cars.
Hallsville ISD will have a ceremony at the football stadium at 8 p.m. June 1, and each senior will receive four tickets for family.
Gilmer High School will conduct its graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. June 5 at Jeff Traylor Stadium at the high school, Principal Brian Bowman announced on Facebook. Each senior will be allowed five guests, and the ceremony also will be livestreamed. Graduates will have their temperature taken before the ceremony, Bowman said, and anyone with a fever higher than 100 will not be allowed to participate.
Kilgore High School has scheduled photo opportunities for seniors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week through Thursday at the school, and a parade to honor seniors is set for 2 p.m. Sunday through downtown.
Trinity School of Texas is planning to have a live outdoor ceremony on July 17, spokeswoman Erica Fisher said.
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview will graduate its seven seniors at 5:30 p.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Director of Enrollment and Communications Melinda Dunn said. All guests must wear a mask, and each student may invite a limited number of guests, she said.
At Christian Heritage Classical School in Longview, Director of Admissions Jana Horne said the school is hosting a graduation at 11 a.m. July 11 at Spring Hill First Baptist Church.
Longview Christian School will have an outdoor ceremony at 10 a.m. June 6 at Grace Creek Church, administrator Ben Cammack said.