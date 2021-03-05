With a little more than two weeks away from spring, Thursday in Longview certainly felt like winter already had packed up and left.
Sunny skies and a high in the lower 70s brought residents outside, including to the new Dodson Action Sports Complex at Ingram Park in Longview.
However, rain is expected to return to the area today, with showers in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon.
Temperatures also will drop, with a high near 60 and a low tonight in the lower 40s.
The sun returns Saturday, with high temperatures expected in the mid-to upper-60s Saturday and Sunday. Lows those days could dip into the upper 30s.