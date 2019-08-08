Parishioners have pledged about $1.75 million to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School for expansions and renovations, and they aren’t done yet.
The Rev. Daniel Dower, who also is head of the school, said the church is raising about $3 million to $3.5 million for four projects, and construction could begin in a couple of years on some of the projects.
“So far, we have pledges of approximately $1.75 million from 86 families,” he said. “Our largest single pledge was a quarter of a million. We’ve had several at $100,000.”
The first project is the reason for the capital campaign, he said. It is $889,000 for the Diocese of Tyler’s Priests of Tomorrow campaign, in which each parish was required to participate.
“It’s a campaign that’s designed to create funds for educating seminarians of the diocese,” Dower said. “Our original dollar amount was $1.289 million, and $889,000 of it was for the Priests of Tomorrow campaign; so it was a 70/30 split, and the balance was meant to stay here in the parish.”
Dower approached Bishop Joseph Strickland and asked if St. Mary’s could commit to the $889,000 while also raising other funds for three other projects.
After getting final approval, Dower presented the campaign to parishioners earlier in the summer.
The first of the additional projects is church renovations, which are earmarked at about $1.3 million, he said.
“The church was built in 1980, became a parish in 1982 and has only undergone some minor (changes),” Dower said. “The pews are just disastrous; they’re falling apart. They were not well made.”
Aside from pews, Dower said plans call for other updates and upgrades to the church.
“Then we are proposing to build a welcoming space in front of the church,” Dower said of the third project. “Where the ramp currently is, we’re proposing a 4,500-square-foot addition to the front of the church that will have new bathrooms for the building. It will have a covered entry. It will have a place where we could serve coffee and such, so that after Mass, we have a place to go.”
The front of the church faces Ridgewood Drive.
Dower said he wants church members to have a place to gather after Mass that leaves the sanctuary as a silent place of prayer.
Those projects add up to about $3 million, he said. The final project is upgrades to the school, including an athletic field and track, upgraded high school science lab and security improvements.
The athletic field will serve as a soccer field and an eight-lane track, Dower said. Bids he has reviewed are around $350,000 to $400,00.
St. Mary’s middle and high school students compete in coed fall soccer. Two years ago, the high school soccer team competed in state semi-finals for the first time in school history, but Dower said he wanted the field even before that season.
“When I arrived here two years ago, in June of ‘17, the first week I was here, I called the architect that I worked with over at Christ the King in Kilgore. He’s in Shreveport. He came over and met with me, and we stood out in the parking lot, and we started envisioning what we could do,” Dower said. “At the same time, I knew instinctively — no one told me — but I knew we needed an athletic field.”
The teams now practice on a field at the school that is not level, he said. For home games, the teams play at Lear Park.
As for why a track is necessary: “Our kids right now are jogging on the streets and in the parking lot,” he said. “This is not meant to be a moneymaker; it’s for the students.”
The security upgrades would involve modernizing current systems, and the science lab plans are not set yet, Dower said.
The Priests for Tomorrow funds are paid out over five years, he said. But he said construction on other projects could start as soon as two years from now.
“Diocesan policy is that once we collect 50% of a construction cost program, we can be given permission to move forward with construction and take out a short-term construction loan,” Dower said. “The ideal part of this is we will not be carrying any debt; the short-term is literally short-term, because the campaign will be covering the payback of whatever the initial loan monies are in a two- to three-year period.”