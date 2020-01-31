St. Mary’s Catholic School senior Ben Kubicek, 17, has participated in 15 Catholic Schools Weeks at the Longview school.
Friday concluded his last of a week of events he said he always looks forward to.
“Catholic Schools Week is just a time — usually celebrated at the end of January — where we take time out of the year to celebrate and appreciate the education that we get at Catholic schools,” he said. “We get to do some fun activities along the way and get to come together as a school and really bond as a community.”
According to the National Catholic Educational Association’s website, the annual event started in 1974 and is a celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January.
Ben said he always remembers two traditions: the family picnic and volleyball games.
On Wednesday, families came to the school to have lunch with their students. The whole school ate lunch at the same time.
“I’ve always remembered the times that we’ve spent at the family picnic and just coming together with my friends and getting to do something more than sit in class,” Ben said. “That’s the biggest thing I remember from this week.”
Brennan Billodeaux, 13, said he was especially excited for this year’s Catholic Schools Week because, as an eighth-grader, he got to participate in the annual eighth grade vs. seniors volleyball game Friday. The winners played the teachers and staff.
Before Friday’s volleyball games, the students did a STREAM — Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Mathematics — showcase for families.
Brennan’s class was separated into groups and given a box of random supplies, he said. They had to use the supplies to build something to keep an egg from cracking when dropped from the second floor of the gym.
“We kind of came up with an idea to make a sandwich with the egg by surrounding it with sponges. Then we realized that the egg was going to be able to be cracked if it landed sideways, so we put straws in there so the egg never touched the ground,” he said. “So we hot-glued straws and sticks together so that way when it landed, the straws would absorb the impact when it hit the ground.”
His group was successful. The egg landed without cracking.
Other projects included marble tracks, suspension bridges and using recycled materials as planters.
Hira Khan, 11, said she and her fellow sixth-graders had to build a temple with a marble track around it with just craft sticks. They had to put the marble in the track, and it needed to make it around the track without stopping.
She said during the Catholic Schools Week, the school places an extra emphasis on God.
“It’s like, thinking about what God did for us and how He saved the world from Him dying on the cross,” Hira said. “And just to bring people, like on the family picnic, just to bring people together.”
Ben said while he is sad he is experiencing some of his lasts as a senior, he is ready to move on.
“I think a Catholic education is special and different because being Catholic, it helps you really and truly learn about your faith and truly understand why you believe what you believe,” he said. “For me personally, I know having an understanding of what it is I’m believing, what it is that I follow, it really helps me to embrace it more and live it more fully and genuinely.”