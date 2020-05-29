Valedictorian Gabriela Garcia
Class Rank: 1 (co-valedictorian)
Parents’ Names: Maria Garcia, Andres Garcia
What organizations are you involved in? This year I served as Chaplain in Student Council for the second year in a row. I am part of National Honor Society and St. Mary’s Choir. This year I competed in TAPPS Athletics (Cross Country, Volleyball, Tennis, Track & Field) and was Co-caption of the varsity volleyball team. I also compete in TAPPS Academics in Spanish, but competitions were cancelled this year. I volunteer at St. Mary’s Faith Formation classes on Sundays and I am involved in several ministries at St. Mary’s and St. Matthew’s such as singing in the choir, alter serving, being a Eucharistic Minister, and reading at Mass. I volunteered at Summer Meadows a couple times this year to assist during their holiday/ birthday celebrations. I was also the Music Director of St. Matthew’s 2019 Teen ACTS Retreat.
What are your plans after high school? I plan on attending Texas A&M University and majoring in Molecular and Cell Biology for Neuroscience.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? I love all my teachers, but Mrs. Najarro has always stood out to me. She is patient, kind, understanding, and incredible as breaking down difficult concepts.
What is your favorite high school memory? When our classmates Sam and Korey [jokingly] stapled each other during class. It reminds me of how much fun we all had together and how close we were.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Making First Team in our district for basketball. It was difficult to overcome the challenges of playing a new sport so late in HS, but it was an amazing experience.
Valedictorian Benjamin Scott KubicekClass Rank: 1 (co-valedictorian)
Parents’ Names: Laurie Kubicek, Jason Kubicek
What organizations are you involved in? Student Council-President; Basketball-Team Captain; Soccer-Team Captain; Golf; among others
What are your plans after high school? Majoring in Biomedical Engineering with an emphasis on Pre-Med and participate in the Air Force ROTC program at Louisiana Tech.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher is Mrs. Najarro because she has always been there to help me, even beyond math.
What is your favorite high school memory? Making it to the State Semifinals in Soccer my sophomore year.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Either earning my Eagle Scout, working to be the Co-Valedictorian of our class, or earning my AFROTC Scholarship.