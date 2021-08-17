When students arrived Tuesday for the first day of classes at St. Mary's Catholic School in Longview, they wore face masks as they were greeted by teachers and staff who gave them hand sanitizer.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Longview, St. Mary's chose to implement some safety protocols this school year for the safety of its students and staff, Principal Darbie Safford said.
"Our goal is to try to keep everybody in the school safe, and our goal is to keep the doors open all year long," Safford said.
Unlike public schools that are not allowed under an order from Gov. Greg Abbott to require masks, private schools such as St. Mary's may use their own discretion to set guidelines. Safford set protocols at St. Mary's after speaking with local doctors, including an epidemiologist and pediatricians, who encouraged her to take as many precautions as possible.
"They told me cases are rising. The Delta variant is having a greater impact on younger kids than COVID-19 did last year. They’re seeing teens — children — in the hospital," she said. "So their recommendation was to take as many precautions as we possibly could within the boundaries of good education."
Those precautions include asking faculty members to show proof of vaccination. Teachers who have been vaccinated are not required to wear masks in the classroom.
Students also are not required to wear masks in the classroom; however, they must wear them in common areas, such as the hallways.
"The rationale behind that is in those common areas where they’re mixing with other classes, if we have them wear masks and we have an outbreak, we don’t have to quarantine the entire wing. We only have to quarantine that particular class," Safford explained. "So it gives us a better opportunity to keep more kids in school with face-to-face learning than if we ended up with a situation where we have to take the entire wing and go remote."
Educators learned in spring 2020 that remote learning is not the best option for students, Safford noted. St. Mary's continues to have about seven students out of its nearly 200 enrolled students who continue to use virtual instruction for a variety of reasons.
"There are lots of different situations that require them to be remote, and we work with them when they are," Safford said. "But we all know the best learning happens face to face. We want to keep them in the classrooms as much as we possibly can."
St. Mary's typically has about 10 to 15 students per classroom, she said. While students are not required to wear masks in their classrooms, the smaller class sizes allow them to better social distance.
"Within the classroom, I know as an educator, the pedagogy tells me it’s important for our kids to be able to see each other’s faces and to see their teacher’s faces," she said. "We need to also provide as safe an environment as possible for our kids."
For common spaces, masks are required. For example, while walking to and from the cafeteria, students will wear a face covering, Safford said. In the cafeteria, children will not wear a mask as they will be eating; however, Safford said classes will be spaced out at least 6 feet apart, and students will sit with their class. The campus will maintain student cohorts in the cafeteria, she said.
St. Mary's is considered to have a "restricted" or semi-closed campus this year. Parents can volunteer and the school will invite speakers at scheduled times, but all guests will be asked to follow the same protocols as the rest of the school and its staff.
With protocols in place, Safford said she was happy to see children back at school Tuesday.
"I went around to every classroom this morning just to welcome the kids in," she said. "The whole reason we are here is because of the kids. It makes me smile."
This year marks an accreditation year for St. Mary's. The school is accredited by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops Education Department; the campus must be re-accredited after a certain number of years. According to the school's website, accreditation was most recently renewed in May 2015.
To prepare for the accreditation process, Safford said the campus is doing a self-study "to make certain we're doing everything to the best of our ability."
Additionally this year, she said, she is looking forward to seeing the school's improved fine arts program. The school has been working to grow its fine arts program, and Safford said this year St. Mary's will have a fall theater production for its younger students and a spring production for its older students. The school also is planning an arts festival to showcase student art, music, theater and more.
"We're very excited about that," Safford said.
As the school year progresses and the situation with COVID-19 evolves in the area, Safford said St. Mary's will review its protocols.
"We’re looking forward to going back to some semblance of normalcy as well, and we’re putting as many things into place as we can to make that happen," she said.
St. Mary's, which serves children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grades, also is continuing to accept new students for the 2021-22 school year. Any parent with questions or more information is asked to contact the campus. For more information about St. Mary's Catholic School, visit www.stmaryslgv.com.