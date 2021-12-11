Parishioners at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church joined millions of Catholics around the globe this weekend celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe Day with Mass, dancing and celebration.
On Saturday, members of the church’s Danza Guadalupana and other dance groups from as far away as San Antonio wore colorful costumes as they danced to drum beats in a processional around the church.
St. Matthew’s Monsignor Xavier Pappu said members of the church’s Danza Guadalupana practiced for almost two months to prepare for the celebration that marks the day in 1531 Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared before an indigenous Aztec Indian named Juan Diego just after the Spanish conquest of Mexico.
“At that time, there was a lot of infant sacrifice happening amongst the tribes,” Pappu said. “So, the Virgin Mary appeared as a dark-skinned, pregnant woman and wanted a shrine in her name to be built in that place for people to come to and pray. Through her intercession, all those things stopped.”
When Diego approached the local bishop about her apparition and request for a shrine, the bishop did not believe him.
“Always she appeared to the simple people, the poor people and children, never to the elite or high-class people. Always to the humble and simple people,” Pappu said.
Mary appeared a second time to Diego and ordered him to collect an “abundance of flowers.”
In a second audience with the bishop, Diego opened his cloak, letting dozens of roses fall to the floor, revealing the image of the Virgin Mary imprinted on the inside of his cloak. That image that is now venerated in the Basilica of Guadalupe.
The Virgin of Guadalupe holds a special place in the culture and religious life of many Mexicans and Mexican Americans and her image has become a national symbol of Mexico itself.