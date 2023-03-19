Mark and Christy Bartlett walked down Tyler Street in Longview on Saturday holding 2-year-old Marley Hanks' hand. Walking alongside them was Taylor Bartlett, who had her sights set on the various food trucks parked along the street.
Marley and the Bartletts were attending the St. Patrick's Day Block Party in downtown Longview hosted in conjunction by Silver Grizzly Espresso, Greater Longview United Way and Oil Horse Brewing Co. In celebration of the event, the two businesses rolled out out some specialty green and gold brews.
The block party partially shut-down portions of downtown to make space for cornhole boards, skate ramps, food trucks, booths, live music and more. Food offerings included Funnel Cake Playground, Street-Licious Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Two-Step Cajun Cuisine and Uncle James BBQ & Soulful Cooking. The group Pangur Band was set to play Irish music later in the evening at 6 p.m.
Taylor Bartlett said she heard about the event after seeing a flyer about it at Silver Grizzly Espresso.
"They had some posters up so I just thought it was a good idea so we're checking out the food trucks, gonna get some food and then listen to the band and just hangout," Taylor Bartlett said.
Mark Bartlett added the family wanted to bring Marley out because she enjoys being outside so they thoought the event was the perfect opportunity. The Bartletts like to attend city events and said it was their first time coming to the block party.
"We come to support our community and see what's out here. Longview's an awesome place," Christy Bartlett said.
Nearby, David and Dana Huber sat inside Oil Horse enjoying some grilled cheese sandwiches from Street-Licious. The two heard about the event online and decided to come because their daughter wanted to attend and they also know some of the members of the Pangur Band, Dana Huber said.
"And we love downtown Longview," she added, saying that the two frequent Art Walk and other local events.
"Downtown's awesome, we like to support the businesses," David Huber said.
The Hubers had never attended the block party before and while it was a little chilly outside, they said they were having a good time and looking forward to hearing the band play.
Evan Dolive, Greater Longview United Way executive director, said the last time the block party was held was in 2019 and he was happy to be back and doing it again.
"We hope to have a good turnout but really it's just getting people out on the streets and connected is all we're looking forward to," he said.
According to Dolive, as part of the partnership for the event, a portion of the proceeds made by Oil Horse and Silver Grizzly that evening would go toward GLUW's annual campaign. He said 10% of sales from each of the businesses were set to be donated.