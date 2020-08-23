As the number of reported statewide deaths from COVID-19 again topped 200 on Saturday, an East Texas county judge criticized a delay in receiving test results from the state.
Texas has averaged more than 200 virus-related deaths every day for more than three weeks. The state reported 215 more Saturday to bring the total to 11,266.
In Gregg County, Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Saturday said the county had 19 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,865. He also said the county added three recoveries for an overall tally of 985 — 709 of those have been reported this month.
He said there have been 8,216 tests administered in the county with 6,070 negative results and 262 pending.
Elsewhere in the area, Titus County Judge Brian Lee announced 18 new coronavirus cases for a total of 1,440.
Lee, in a Facebook post, also voiced frustration at the delay in receiving testing results from the state connected to screenings at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center.
“We still do not have the civic center results, even though you are getting your individual results,” he wrote. “I continue to be extremely frustrated by the state’s data reporting. No accountability! ‘I don’t know’ is the common answer.”
Lee also said that testing at the civic center will be extended, with screenings offered 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The free testing is available for all ages, and participants do not need to be showing symptoms.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported no change Saturday in his county’s COVID-19 total as it stayed at 775 cases.
“No new cases to report today!” he wrote on Facebook.
Statewide, the number of reported coronavirus cases increased Saturday by 4,943 for a total of 573,139 — 446,030 of those are counted as recoveries.
However, the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Hospitalizations have been on the decline after record highs in July but are still higher than levels in early June. On Saturday, the state said 5,274 Texans are in the hospital for the coronavirus — 1,207 less than a week ago. They occupy 9.6% of the state’s hospital beds.