Longview’s Cultural District has been awarded almost $160,000 in state grants that officials say will allow Arts!Longview and its partner organizations to provide more enhancements and programming for the community.
The Texas Commission on the Arts voted this past week to award more than $15.1 million in grants to arts organizations across 110 cities.
The Arts!Longview Cultural District was awarded $159,968 in grants across five nonprofit organizations.
“We are so thankful to the Texas Commission on the Arts for the most recent grant funding that will allow us and our partner arts organizations to bring more enhancements, innovative programming, and world-class facilities to our community,” said Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos.
Grants to Arts!Longview, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, Longview Museum of Fine Arts and Longview Symphony totaled $131,398.
Cultural District grants offered through Texas Commission on the Arts are available only to communities with state-designated Cultural Districts. Arts!Longview received its designation in 2019.
“Since we received the designation in 2019, Arts!Longview and our partner organizations have received $606,155 in Cultural District grants,” Cavazos said. “Without the state designation, we would not be eligible for these funds.”
Arts!Longview received $45,000 that Cavazos said will be used to install new wayfinding signage intended to help direct visitors to the Cultural District and downtown.
“Through traffic data, we know that more than 150,000 people travel through Longview daily on some of the major roadways, including Interstate 20, U.S. 80, U.S. 259 and Texas 300,” Cavazos said. “Our goal is to help direct visitors to experience the beauty and uniqueness of our Cultural District, including our downtown business community and our nine partner arts and culture agencies.”
ArtsView Children’s Theatre received $23,298 that will be used to remodel and expand the existing facility lobby.
Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said ArtsView will expand the lobby to triple its current size “to allow our patrons to have a comfortable and climate-controlled environment to wait in before the shows since they currently have to wait outside due to the small size of our lobby.”
Longview Museum of Fine Arts was awarded $35,000 that will assist with the renovation of the 1940s section of the museum's future home on Fredonia Street.
Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said the museum’s goal is to prepare the first floor of the building for immediate use for LMFA events and for the community to rent for events. Meanwhile, the museum will continue its plans and fundraising for future phases of renovations at the new building.
Longview Symphony Orchestra received $28,000 that will assist with funding for its upcoming DC vs. Marvel concert.
Executive Director Niki Groce said the DC vs. Marvel concert will continue the orchestra’s tradition of engaging the community through a family-friendly concert that ties together music and cinema. The concert will feature music from the DC and Marvel comics films.
The Cultural District grants awarded through the Texas Commission on the Arts require a 1:1 match, so each grant received will be matched dollar for dollar with local funds from the nonprofit organizations, Cavazos said.
Other grants received include:
ArtsView Children’s Theatre: $9,000 for Arts Create operational support and $500 for Arts Respond performance support;
East Texas Symphonic Band: $2,800 for Arts Respond education support;
Longview Museum of Fine Arts: $8,000 for Arts Create operational support; and
Longview Symphony Orchestra: $8,000 for Arts Create operational support.
The Texas Commission on the Arts offers smaller grant programs each year, including the Arts Create program and the Arts Respond program that help support operations and smaller performances or projects.
Since 2019, Arts!Longview and its partner arts agencies have been awarded $764,004 in state grants, including Cultural District Project grants and the smaller grant programs offered by the Texas Commission on the Arts.