The Texas Department of State Health Services brought its COVID-19 vaccine outreach display to Longview Monday as part of a campaign to encourage vaccination throughout the state.
A 16-foot-tall display screen was parked in the Walmart parking lot off Estes Parkway. The screen showed a looped presentation featuring facts about the vaccine and its effectiveness as well as video of Dr. Suhel Patel of Christus Good Shepherd Health System and Longview City Councilwoman Nona Snoddy.
“It reminds me of a festival stage,” Robert Santiago said.
Santiago helped set up the stage and screen for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“People driving by are really slowing down to look at it,” Santiago said. “It’s getting the information out in a safe and unique way.”
Sean Massey, 31, of Longview, spotted the screen in the parking lot.
“I was kind of surprised, Massey said. "I was coming to get groceries. It’s attention grabbing.”
Massey, who was wearing a mask, is not yet vaccinated but hopes to be soon.
“This past year has been hard on everyone,” Snoddy said in the video. “By getting the shot, Texans are doing their part to get our lives back to normal.”
The City of Longview and other community organizations are working with officials to ensure information about the vaccines is available throughout community.
According to the Department of State Health Services, the goal of the campaign is to also address common concerns about the vaccine.
“The vaccines are working,” Patel said. “The vaccines were tested in clinical trials with diverse races and ethnicities and are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.”
The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has fallen by more than 75% since January, according to the state.
There will be a total of 22 parking lot pop-up events around Texas, according to the state. The four-hour events will be hosted in Walmart parking lots through the middle of May.
Vaccines are available by appointment at Walmart for those who are eligible, and appointments can be made online.
Appointments are also available at the vaccine hub at the Longview Fairgrounds by going to vaccinate.christushealth.org and at other places around the city.