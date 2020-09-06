Texas drew a line in the sand when it came to day cares early in COVID-19’s assault on the state.
The facilities at first were open only for essential workers’ children, with strict requirements about who could enter and screening for illness in staff and children. Those requirements were relaxed for a while, but later re-instated as cases began to surge in Texas.
Now, the state’s Health and Human Services Commission has made publicly available self-reported statistics, which show that fewer than half of Gregg County’s licensed child care facilities have reported coronavirus cases in staff or children. None of those facilities have current cases as of Sept. 1, according to information on the Health and Human Services’ website, and none have reported more than a handful of cases since March.
The report shows that across Texas, the state’s almost 2,000 licensed child care facilities have reported 1,222 cases in children and 2,338 cases in employees since March.
“The day cares, they weathered through the whole beginning,” said Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne. “They’re pretty well educated in what to do. Most of them have been through this whole thing... They’ve had months of being able to deal with this.”
He and Leisha Kidd-Brooks, Longview’s environmental health manager, agreed with the assessment that none of the local centers have seen large outbreaks. State and federal guidelines provide the day cares direction for everything from how to clean items the children regularly play with to how to respond when a staff member or child is diagnosed with COVID-19. None of those requirements automatically calls for a day care to totally shut down if a staff member or child at the center contract COVID-19.
“I’ve been very pleased with what the day cares put into place,” Kidd-Brooks said, describing them as “very diligent.”
When a COVID-19 case occurs in someone at a day care, the specific room is usually closed for 24 hours and deeply sanitized.
“My experience with day cares is they are hiring outside companies to professionally cleaned and sanitized,” she said.
In Kilgore, though, Kids World Learning Center owner Alice Hunt wasn’t taking any chances when one of her employees tested positive for COVID-19 on a Tuesday after having been at work on a Monday. State records show the center has had two employee cases and no cases in children since March.
“It cost me $1,299, but I had somebody come in and professionally COVID-19 (clean) the facility,” Hunt said. “I didn’t want to take a chance on (the illness passing to other people.) I wanted it done and done right.”
She let her parents know what was happening as required in state and federal guidelines, and she chose to close her business for 48 hours for cleaning. She and her staff members also conducted more cleaning before re-opening.
Hunt, who praised how the Gregg County Health Department has responded when she reported cases, said she’s accepted fewer children than usual because she’s paranoid about whether people will tell the truth when the facility asks the daily screening questions: Have they been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or is anyone in their home quarantined?
It’s been difficult at times, she said, as employees have been away from work either sick or quarantining after they were exposed to COVID-19.
“We struggled through. We’ve managed, but they couldn’t be here,” Hunt said.
That’s why she makes sure that every employee at the facility, including the cook, all have the required training for child care so they can help when necessary.
In Longview, Primary Colors’ two locations are among the local facilities that have dealt with COVID-19 cases among employees — six in total between the two locations but no current cases. The facility hasn’t reported any cases in children.
Efforts to prevent COVID-19 cases in child care facilities have changed so much about how the businesses operate, said Jan Belcher, lead director of Primary Colors centers.
“We are not able to give tours.. ..That has been a big issue is parents not being able to come in and tour,” she said, describing alternatives she tries to offer parents considering enrolling their children at the centers, such as taking pictures of the facilities’ rooms to share with potential clients.
Multiple temperature checks each day are the norm now — when staff members arrive at work or if a staff member leaves for lunch and returns, for instance.
“I’ve had my temperature checked more in the last six months than I have my entire life, and I’m 62,” Belcher said.
Staff members and children wash their hands throughout the day, and staff members do their best to keep children from putting items in their mouths, Belcher said. Toys for toddlers and babies are removed halfway through the day and replaced with a clean set of toys, while the first set is cleaned and sanitized. Families are asked to not bring outside items from home into the center, such as toys or extra baby carriers.
Employees are “cleaning religiously,” Belcher said.
“Sometimes it seems more like a janitorial service, especially with all the cleaning,” she said.
The times cases have occurred among employees, the centers work with the health department and state licensing representative to make sure they’re doing what’s required to respond.
“The health department says so long as we’re doing major disinfecting, we don’t have to close the next day,” Belcher said, adding that the business also has hired a professional firm to clean the facility as required after a case has been confirmed.
Primary Colors is fortunate in that it’s been able to share staff members when needed between the two Longview facilities and still meet required ratios of teachers to children, Belcher said.
She noted, though, the difficulties presented by COVID-19. Some people can be asymptomatic, she said, so checking temperatures isn’t a sure-fire way to keep illness out of day care facilities.
“We have been diligently addressing this and making sure we’re following all the protocols from the CDC and the Gregg County Health Department,” Belcher said.
COVID-19 precautions are “a lot to think about,” she said. The center couldn’t take its children on field trips this past summer, so it had to be “creative” in finding fun things for them to do at the center this summer.
“I just pray it gets better soon and our kids get to go back to doing what kids do,” Belcher said.